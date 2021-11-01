Fmr LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,812 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $43,737,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after purchasing an additional 365,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.2% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after purchasing an additional 352,610 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB opened at $44.64 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

