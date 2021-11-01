Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Floor & Decor traded as high as $139.20 and last traded at $138.84, with a volume of 7400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.92.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $5,022,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 317.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $24,138,000. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,972,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.07. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

