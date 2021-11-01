FLO (FLO) Trading 19.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

