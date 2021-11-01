Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120,937 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,072,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after purchasing an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 138,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $197.30 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.59 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

