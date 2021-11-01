FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $189.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FSV stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,827. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.38. FirstService has a 52-week low of $127.61 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

