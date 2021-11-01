FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after acquiring an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after acquiring an additional 273,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,126,000 after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,412. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

