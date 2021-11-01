First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Down 33.3% in October

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.90. 24,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,181. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.