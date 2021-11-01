First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

FYC traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $77.41. The company had a trading volume of 110,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,065. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $77.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

