First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.32

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $120.32 and last traded at $120.32, with a volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.