First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 230,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2,671.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

NYSE:FPF traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,496. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

