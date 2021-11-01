First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,949 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 140,423 shares.The stock last traded at $62.62 and had previously closed at $61.82.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXD. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

