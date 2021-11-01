First Trust Advisors LP Has $39.20 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.78% of Valmont Industries worth $39,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 40.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 290.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 28.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $2,900,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $238.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.50. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.39 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

