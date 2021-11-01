First Trust Advisors LP Has $37.01 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $37,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,036,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 532,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,970,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,592,000 after acquiring an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 406,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $794.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $771.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $694.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $507.22 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 223.47%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total value of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

