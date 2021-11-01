First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 110,946 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Occidental Petroleum worth $40,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.74.

Shares of OXY opened at $33.53 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

