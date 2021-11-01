First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,379 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,223 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $41,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $46,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after purchasing an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $21,158,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter worth $18,136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1,699.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,981,000 after purchasing an additional 282,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.51.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

