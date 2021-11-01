First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $43,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $33,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 205,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after buying an additional 184,471 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE J opened at $140.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.27 and a 52 week high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments.

