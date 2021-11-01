First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 49.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 978,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $38,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,968,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,099,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,468,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,141,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,909,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 867,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

