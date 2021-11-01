First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.67.

FM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. CLSA increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

TSE FM traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$29.26. 1,796,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,596. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.36 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51. The company has a market cap of C$20.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

