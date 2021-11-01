First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Up 57.9% in October

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,641,500 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the September 30th total of 2,939,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FQVLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

FQVLF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.04%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

