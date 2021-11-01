First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.00.

FRME stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.25.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 17.6% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 621,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,898,000 after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 39.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 99,588 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.