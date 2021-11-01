First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.27

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 818016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Several research firms recently commented on FR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

