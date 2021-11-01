First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.27

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $59.12, with a volume of 818016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.
Several research firms recently commented on FR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.82.
The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
