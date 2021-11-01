First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

FCF opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.10. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 61.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

