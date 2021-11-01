Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTGFF remained flat at $$2.06 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.86 million during the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

