Financial Comparison: Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) versus Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Blackhawk Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.64 $10.85 million N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 3.81 $20.09 million $1.68 15.11

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 22.62% N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 24.75% 9.31% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Blackhawk Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackhawk Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.