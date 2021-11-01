Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Short Interest Down 27.5% in October

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,360,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 11,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock worth $753,665. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,056 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.40. 231,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,474. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

