Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

