Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,722 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,646,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,480,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.37.

ESTC stock opened at $173.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 52-week low of $97.48 and a 52-week high of $181.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.