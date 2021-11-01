Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 678,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 195,083 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

VYGR opened at $3.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.04. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VYGR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

