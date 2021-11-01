Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.26 Million Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 156,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 28,066 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCFC. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.