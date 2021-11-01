Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.15 Million Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,229 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,692,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $15,332,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,192,000 after purchasing an additional 304,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 210,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,735,000 after purchasing an additional 165,584 shares in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KB opened at $48.07 on Monday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

