Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

