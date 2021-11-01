Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of CNX Resources worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 15.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,335,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of CNX opened at $14.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

