Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 9,462 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTTR. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 20.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the period. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Otter Tail stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.10.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

