Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Short Interest Update

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Federal Screw Works stock remained flat at $$8.15 during trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54. Federal Screw Works has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

About Federal Screw Works

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

