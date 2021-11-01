Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.07 million.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 250,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,514. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

