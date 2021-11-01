EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. On average, analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $11.47 on Monday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $329.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.