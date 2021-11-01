ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading 12.4% Lower This Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $657,850.07 and $1,463.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012366 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

