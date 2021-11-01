Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.71

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.71 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 42 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $2,340,803.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 69,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

