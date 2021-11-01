Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Up 52.0% in October

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Evolution Petroleum stock remained flat at $$5.94 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,634. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $199.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 50.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPM. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 985,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,471,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 556,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 104,337 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

