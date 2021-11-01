Evolus (EOLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 171.55% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. On average, analysts expect Evolus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $426.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88. Evolus has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 47,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $541,814.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,582.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Evolus by 48.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evolus by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 32,719 shares in the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

