EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) vs. SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Financial Survey

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EVO Payments and SPAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 1 2 0 2.67 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

EVO Payments presently has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 50.68%. Given EVO Payments’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVO Payments and SPAR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.11 -$1.68 million $0.64 33.88 SPAR Group $230.52 million 0.13 $3.37 million N/A N/A

SPAR Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EVO Payments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of EVO Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 2.00% -8.26% 4.16% SPAR Group 1.87% 12.28% 5.20%

Risk and Volatility

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EVO Payments beats SPAR Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

