Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Evergy has set its FY21 guidance at $3.20-3.40 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.200-$3.400 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. Evergy has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evergy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Evergy worth $32,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.