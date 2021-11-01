Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,899 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $45,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Everbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Everbridge by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Everbridge by 29.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Everbridge by 48.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 254,226 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,530 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

EVBG opened at $159.31 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.