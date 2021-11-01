Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Raised to Buy at Chardan Capital

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVLO. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $8.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $472.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.