European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) & XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Financial Contrast

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares European Wax Center and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group -150.69% -33.94% -26.40%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for European Wax Center and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score European Wax Center 0 2 8 0 2.80 XpresSpa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

European Wax Center presently has a consensus target price of $30.44, suggesting a potential downside of 4.50%. XpresSpa Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given XpresSpa Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XpresSpa Group is more favorable than European Wax Center.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares European Wax Center and XpresSpa Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio European Wax Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XpresSpa Group $8.39 million 16.74 -$90.49 million ($2.05) -0.65

European Wax Center has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XpresSpa Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XpresSpa Group beats European Wax Center on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc. is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports. The XpresSpa brand is an airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products in airports globally. The company was founded by Jonathan Medved and David Goldfarb in January 9, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

