European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.40 Million

Analysts expect European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to post sales of $48.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $49.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.00 million to $178.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $200.24 million, with estimates ranging from $199.40 million to $202.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover European Wax Center.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. The stock had a trading volume of 108,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,139. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. European Wax Center has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.04.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on European Wax Center (EWCZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.