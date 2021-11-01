EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Raised to Buy at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.16.

ESLOY opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $103.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

