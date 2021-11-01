Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.
Shares of EPRT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. 661,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $32.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
