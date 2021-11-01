Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.460-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essential Properties Realty Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

Shares of EPRT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.31. 661,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,482. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.