Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,273,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259,326 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $192,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Essent Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after buying an additional 25,903 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE ESNT opened at $48.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

