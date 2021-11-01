Eristica (ERT) Trading Up 252.4% Over Last 7 Days

Eristica (CURRENCY:ERT) traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Eristica has a total market cap of $285,862.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eristica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eristica has traded up 252.4% against the US dollar. One Eristica coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.41 or 0.00223042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00095570 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Eristica

Eristica (CRYPTO:ERT) is a coin. Eristica’s total supply is 230,502,120 coins and its circulating supply is 172,481,794 coins. Eristica’s official Twitter account is @EsportsDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eristica’s official website is eristica.com . Eristica’s official message board is blog.eristica.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Esports.com is an Ethereum based platform where gamers and gaming fans are able to share, curate and enjoy content together or participate in and contribute to events. The one-stop service platform is slipt in 3 mains branches: education, entertainment, and statistics. Users can participate in creating content for these areas by writing guides or producing videos. Esports.com platform is powered by the Esports Reward Tokens (ERT) which is used to pay for training, acquiring in-game items, hardware merchandising, unlocking the premium subscription tiers, rewards for creating content and unlocking exclusive content. “

